RCMP say man wanted near remote Cape Breton community safely taken into custody

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have taken a Cape Breton man into custody days after warning residents of an armed suspect wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Sgt. Andre Mazerolle says Perry MacKinnon was safely brought into custody late Wednesday night.

Mazerolle says there were no reports of anyone being hurt and no other details were immediately available.

The Mounties issued an alert Monday saying they believed MacKinnon had a firearm when he entered the woods near Meat Cove, a remote village at the northern tip of the island.

Police warned residents to not approach MacKinnon, who was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue track pants.

At one point the Mounties confirmed that a helicopter equipped with heat-seeking infrared sensors was used to search for him.