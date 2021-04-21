RCMP search for missing Sherbrooke man

Police are searching for 46-year old Blair Richardson, who was last seen on Friday.

Richardson is described as white, 6' tall and 240 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair.

RCMP say he wears glasses and was last seen on Wallace Lake Drive wearing a navy blue sweater, blue jeans and a baseball cap with an unknown hockey team's logo on the front.

Police say Richardson has access to a grey 2002 Honda CRV with Nova Scotia licence plate FXV 348.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blair Richardson is asked to contact Guysborough County RCMP at 902-522-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).