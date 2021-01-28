RCMP seek to speak with drivers or pedestrians who may have seen missing man

Yarmouth RCMP is continuing to ask for the public's assistance to locate Zachery Lefave of Hebron.

The 21-year-old was last seen walking around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day on Highway 334 in Plymouth.

Police say they'd like to speak with anyone who was driving or walking on the main road between Arcadia and Wedgeport between 11:30 p.m. on December 31st and 3 a.m. on January 1st.

Lefave is described as white, 5'9" and 175 pounds, with brown facial hair, brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hat, plaid shirt, and shorts.

The RCMP say they've followed up on information received this week in regards to the areas of Clyde River and Plymouth, but say that there is nothing to substantiate this information and the people involved are cooperating with police.