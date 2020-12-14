RCMP should inform public about rationale behind unusual chase: N.S. premier

Nova Scotia's premier says it's important for the RCMP to communicate clearly with the public when it is involved in incidents like the street chase and drug raids that took place this week in Halifax.

Stephen McNeil's comments on Friday follow the RCMP's federal serious and organized crime section's search of 13 sites across the city during an investigation into drugs and organized crime in the province.

Videos posted to Twitter showed a sedan being chased over grass by several unmarked RCMP trucks and SUVs near the Joseph Howe Drive and Highway 102 area.

In addition to the car chase, which ended in a crash, the Mounties raided an apartment near a high school as students were being dismissed.

The RCMP has said arrests have been made in the raids and suspects are in custody.

As events unfolded Wednesday, the police force issued a tweet saying that there was no risk to public safety.

(Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press)