RCMP still searching for wanted man in Cape Breton

The RCMP said last night that they remain in the area of Meat Cove, searching for a wanted man.

In an update on Twitter at 8:25 p.m., police said the search for 33-year-old Perry MacKinnon continues.

MacKinnon fled into a wooded area with a firearm on Monday.

Police have been asking people to stay in their homes, not to approach him, and to contact 911 if he is spotted.

MacKinnon was last seen in a camouflage jacket and blue track pants.

A warrant for MacKinnon's arrest was issued last August after he failed to show up for a court appearance in Sydney on several weapons charges.