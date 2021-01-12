RCMP to continue search for missing fishermen on Tuesday

The Nova Scotia RCMP is set to resume the search for five missing scallop fishermen on Tuesday.

Police say they have received a Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV) from the RCMP in British Columbia that is equipped with newer sonar technology.

A release states weather conditions appear favourable for the new technology to be used in the search for the Chief William Saulis fishing vessel late Tuesday afternoon when tidal conditions are optimal.

Weather and water conditions will be assessed on a daily basis and updates will be provided on the search for the missing fishermen.