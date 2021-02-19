RCMP touts new Operational Communications Centre as Truro operations wind down

After years of planning, RCMP 911 Police Dispatchers will begin answering calls for service out of the new Operational Communications Centre (OCC) at the force's headquarters in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

Inspector Dustine Rodier, Officer in Charge of the OCC, says, "The Nova Scotia RCMP OCC is now among the most advanced communications centres in Canada."

The RCMP say that the centre uses the most up-to-date technology for enhanced service to Nova Scotians, and was built with employee wellness in mind.

The news also means the end is near for operations in Truro, after the RCMP informed staff at the Truro OCC and local politicians in February 2019 that it would be moving effective this month.

Former Cumberland-Colchester MP Bill Casey fought the move for years, stressing the importance of keeping police communications centres in different communities.

The RCMP's own 2004 report strongly recommended against not having separate dispatch operations located at least 100 km apart, in case of a disaster that leaves one inoperable.

The Mounties reviewed a number of options, including moving to a new facility in Truro or to Millbrook First Nation, though a number of local politicians said the process was stacked against keeping the OCC and dozens of jobs in this area.