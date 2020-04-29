RCMP update timeline in April 18-19 shooting rampage

The RCMP has released more information on this month's shooting rampage in central and northern Nova Scotia.

During Tuesday's update from Dartmouth, Superintendent Darren Campbell said that officers now believe the shooter left the Portapique area on the night of April 18 by driving through a field just a few minutes after police arrived, driving to an industrial area in Debert, where he spent the night.

The shooter killed several people before leaving Portapique, setting a number of homes on fire before he left the area.

Police don't know what the shooter was doing from the time he arrived in Debert that night until he left early the next morning, travelling to Wentworth and looping back to Debert, making his way to the Enfield Big Stop where he was shot and killed by police shortly before noon on April 19.

The shooter killed a total of 22 people; some he knew, while others have no known connection to him.

The RCMP also told reporters the replica police cruiser driven by the gunman was obtained in the fall of 2019 and the shooter had outfitted the car with a light bar and decals to make it look like an authentic RCMP cruiser.

They also confirmed the gunman was wearing an authentic RCMP shirt and yellow-striped pants at one point, later changing out of the clothes at one of the crime scenes.

Police are still trying to determine how the shooter obtained the clothing.

The Mounties also released still images from security camera footage along the killer's route, showing the gunman driving through Debert, Wentworth, Truro, Millbrook and Brookfield.

More than 400 witnesses have been interviewed by police to date and the Mounties say all but five of the 16 crime scenes have since been released.