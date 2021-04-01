RCMP vehicle struck near Sutherland Lake Wednesday morning

Police are investigating after an RCMP vehicle was struck by a transport truck on Highway 104 near Sutherland Lake on Wednesday morning.

A release states an officer was conducting a traffic stop shortly after 11 a.m. when the transport truck struck their vehicle from behind.

RCMP say the officer was treated in hospital for minor injuries and the truck driver was unhurt.

The vehicle that the officer had pulled over was not involved in the collision.

Police say one westbound lane of the highway was closed so a collision reconstructionist could attend the scene, but that has since re-opened.