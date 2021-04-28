RCMP warn of new 'sextortion' tactic targeting youth

The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning of a new sextortion tactic targeting youth.

Police say scammers will superimpose a victim's face on an image or video that depicts them as nude or engaging in sexual acts and will threaten to share the images unless payment is made.

Scammers may also contact a victim's family on social media, to show they can follow through, may create a fake social media account in the victim's name to share the images, or will make themselves look younger using photo filters.

RCMP say anyone who has been targeted should stop communicating with the scammer, not comply with the treat, keep any correspondence with the suspect and report the incident to police.