RCMP warn of scam involving online order

Police are warning of an e-mail scam involving a fake online order that cost a Timberlea victim $884.

RCMP were told Friday that the victim got an e-mail about an online order that asked them to call a number if they did not place it.

The victim did not place the order and called the number and was told by a scammer that it had been placed through a weak firewall on the victim's computer.

Investigators say the victim gave the scammer remote access to their computer, agreed to purchase a four-year subscription to computer monitoring software for $884 and the scammer installed software on the computer.

Police say anyone who receives a similar e-mail should not reply or call the provided number, any other victims of this scam should contact police and anyone who had software installed remotely should have a recognized company ensure it is properly removed.