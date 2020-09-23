RCMP warning of counterfeit US currency in Lower Sackville

Halifax District RCMP says two investigations are being conducted in regards to the use of counterfeit US currency in Lower Sackville.

A release states a man entered two businesses on Sackville Drive on Tuesday and made a purchase at each with $100 US bills that were later determined to be counterfeit.

Police say the currency is described as a $100 US bill with serial number LB45440078L, with the paper described as as smooth in texture with a blueish/purple.

(Submitted/RCMP)

RCMP describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s to 30s who stands approximately 5'9" tall who was wearing a camouflaged coat, a white mask and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Businesses are advised to be on the lookout for suspicious currency and to report it to police if you come into contact with it.

Police warn if you unknowingly accept counterfeit currency as legal tender, you cannot be reimbursed.