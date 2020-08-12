RCMP warning of phone scams asking for Social Insurance Numbers

The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning the public of a number of phone scams being reported across the province.

A release states the calls involve someone calling from 1-800 numbers, local numbers and the RCMP toll-free number (1-800-803-7267) and saying their are issues with the individual's Social Insurance Number (SIN).

Police say the caller then says the person will be arrested if they do not provide their personal information.

RCMP say the callers of these scams identify themselves as being from a specific federal agency and request the victim's name, date of birth and SIN.

Anyone who receives a call asking for their Social insurance Number or any personal or financial information should request a name and call-back number and should verify the the institution requesting the information.

If you suspect you have been targeted in a phone scam, you are encouraged to contact your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.