RCMP warns of SIN scams in Cape Breton

The RCMP say a pair of phone scams involving Social Insurance Numbers (SIN) have been reported throughout Cape Breton.

The potential victim receives a call from various numbers, including the RCMP toll-free number, and is told there's a problem with their SIN.

Police say that the caller identify themselves from a specific federal agency and request the individual's name, date of birth, and SIN.

The person is told they'll be arrested if the information is not provided.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is asked to request a name and a call-back number and verify the institution requesting the information.