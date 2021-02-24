Rebates offered in N.S. for electric vehicles, energy efficiency programs

The provincial government has announced $19 million in rebates to support low-income families and for new and used electric vehicles.

A news release states that $9.5 million will go into the HomeWarming and the Affordable Multi-Family Housing energy efficiency programs, through the $18 million Green Fund, announced earlier this month.

Government says the rebates for electric vehicles will be on top of the $5,000 federal rebate available for new electric vehicles.

The province will offer a $3,000 rebate per new vehicle, $2,000 per used vehicle, and $500 for e-bikes.

The Department of Energy and Mines will release the new Renewable Electricity Standard next month, and today's release states that work will begin immediately to ensure new wind power is made available at the lowest possible cost to ratepayers.

It was also announced that Nova Scotia will join the federal government in buying energy from new local renewable sources through the Green Choice program, with all electricity for provincial government offices from renewable energy projects by 2025.

Nova Scotia is aiming to have 80 per cent of the province's energy coming from renewable sources by 2030.