RECC to host 10 games in 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship

Hockey Canada has released the schedule for the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship in Halifax and Truro form May 6th to 16th.

The RECC in Truro is slated to host the tournament opener, a Group B contest between Germany and Japan on May 6th, as well as nine other games from the group which also includes the Czech Republic, Denmark and Hungary.

Canada takes on Finland on May 6th, Russia on May 8th, Switzerland on May 9th and the U.S. on May 11th at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, which is also set to host the knock-out and medal games.

Hockey Canada says it is continuing discussions with Nova Scotia Public Health officials and the provincial government to determine if a limited number of fans can be in attendance at both venues throughout the competition.

2021 IIHF Women's World Championship Games at the RECC, Truro

- Thursday May 6: Germany vs Japan, 1:00 p.m.

- Thursday May 6: Hungary vs. Czech Republic, 7:00 p.m.

- Friday May 7: Denmark vs. Hungary, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday May 8: Czech Republic vs. Germany, 1:00 p.m.

- Saturday May 8: Japan vs. Denmark, 7:00 p.m.

- Sunday May 9: Hungary vs. Japan, 7:00 p.m.

- Monday May 10: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 1:00 p.m.

- Monday May 10: Germany vs. Hungary, 7:00 p.m.

- Tuesday May 11: Japan vs. Czech Republic, 1:00 p.m.

- Tuesday May 11: Germany vs. Hungary, 7:00 p.m.