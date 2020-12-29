Record number of newcomer applications approved by Nova Scotia in 2020

The provincial government approved a record number of applications for newcomers to the province in 2020.

A release states 3,517 applications were approved, with a focus on skilled newcomers in essential services including health care and transportation and those already living in Canada.

These people and their families are expected to arrive over the next few years when travel and border restrictions ease and the as their cases are processed by the federal government.

The Department of Immigration says 1,018 international graduates have been approved to stay in the province and 3,010 permanent residents have arrived in Nova Scotia in 2020.

The province approved applications for 624 continuing care assistants and 555 nurses this year, and 21 physicians have arrived since March.