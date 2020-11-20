Reduced gathering limits in Central Zone, provincial restrictions for long-term care homes

Gathering limits in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), Enfield and Mount Uniacke are being reduced in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Government says effective Monday, groups of no more than five can gather without physical distancing, while informal social events with physical distancing are capped at 25.

Indoor events run by organizations are capped at 100 people with physical distancing, with outdoor limits capped at 150.

Onsite gatherings at long-term care facilities, including residents and staff, are capped at five, and adult day programs for seniors living in the community are prohibited.

The new limits do not apply to areas east of Porters Lake to Ecum Secum or in Elmsdale and communities north of there.

Public Health says all bar staff in peninsular Halifax will be tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms, over a seven-day period beginning early next week.

Students of Graham Creighton Junior High and Auburn Drive High School are being moved to at home learning for two weeks as of Monday.

Residents of long-term care homes in Nova Scotia are only permitted to leave for medical/dental appointments or for a sightseeing car ride with a registered designated caregiver until December 21st.

Full-service restaurants and bars must collect accurate contact information on each patron, and keep that information for four weeks from the visit for contact-tracing purposes.

