Regional COVID-19 care unit to be established at Colchester East Hants Health Centre

One of six COVID-19 Regional Care Units will be established at Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro.

Government will invest up to $6.2 million to establish the units which will offer long-term care, with dedicated staff and access to specialized resources, to reduce and manage the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes.

Guidelines are being established for when a resident should be moved to the unit and when they should be cared for in place.

The other units will be in Dartmouth, Sydney, Antigonish, Kentville and Yarmouth, while providers who operate large or multiple facilities may also establish the model themselves.