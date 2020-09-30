Regional relief and recovery fund support for businesses tops $63M: ACOA

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) says support for businesses through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) has topped $63 million.

The program is aimed at companies and business support organizations that can't access existing federal programs to help them weather the impact of COVID-19.

ACOA says 293 projects have been supported to date.

Approximately $22.8 million was allocated to 111 projects in Nova Scotia.

Of these, 31 were tourism related and received a combined total of around $5.4 million.