Remembrance Day services at veterans' homes modified due to COVID-19

Remembrance Day services at veterans' homes in Nova Scotia will be different this year due to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health says many of its seven veterans' long-term care facilities, including the Northumberland Veteran's Unit at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou, will not hold a public ceremony.

Instead, each facility will hold its own customized, by invitation only event.

Public Health says these events will ensure veterans' health and safety while also giving them the recognition they deserve.