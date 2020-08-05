iHeartRadio
Remnants of Isaias to bring gusty winds to N.B. on Wednesday

Gusty winds are expected today across New Brunswick as the remnants of hurricane Isaias move into Eastern Canada.

Environment Canada says the storm's track was expected to take it from New England into Quebec.

Heavy rainfall can be expected over southern Quebec while gusty winds will develop over eastern parts of the province.

Southeasterly winds gusting to 50 kilometres per hour are likely over New Brunswick and parts of Quebec including the Eastern Townships.

