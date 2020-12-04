Restrictions extended in HRM, more asymptomatic COVID-19 testing Nova Scotia

COVID-19 restrictions in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) have been extended until at least December 16th.

At a press conference Friday, Premier Stephen MacNeil said there have been double-digit case numbers daily for the past week, with the majority of them coming from areas with restrictions.

Public Health says asymptomatic testing will be expanded to areas outside of the Central Zone as of next week at both permanent and pop-up sites.

Anyone 16-years and older who is symptom free and not a high exposure risk can get tested at a pop-up site.

Asymptomatic testing is recommended for anyone between 16 and 35-years old, anyone who went to an indoor social gathering without physical distancing in the past two weeks, or anyone who has regular social interactions with different groups without physical distancing.

Testing is currently underway at the Zatzman Sportsplex in the Central Zone and other locations for testing will be released on Monday.

The province says there is no self-isolation requirement for people tested through this method, and those who receive a negative test result must continue to follow public health measures and immediately self-isolate if symptoms develop after they are tested.