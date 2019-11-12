Results for the 83rd Brookfield Elks Sports Draw
Brookfield Athletics Association - 83rd Brookfield Elks Sports Draw
5th Prize - $500 MacQuarries Gift Certificates – Buddy Yorke
4th Prize – Scott Aspect 940 Mountain Bike from Bike Monkey – Kevin MacIssac
3rd Prixe – Husqvarna 24” 208cc Snowblower from Canadian Tire – Jodi Walker
2nd Prize - $5,000 in President’s Choice Gift Cards from Atlatnic Superstore – Russel Smith
1st Prize – 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4door from Blaikies Dodge – Robert Rudolph
Seller’s Prize of $100 – Agatha Baxter-Miller
All winners and more info posted at www.brookfieldathleticassociation.ca