Results for the 84th Brookfield Elks Sports Draw

Brookfield Athletics Association - 84th Brookfield Elks Sports Draw
5th Prize - $500 MacQuarries Gift Certificates – Ron Downing, Bible Hill
4th Prize – Generac Generator from G&D MacDonald – Howard Sleep, Port Hawkesbury
3rd Prize – Snowblower from Canadian Tire, Truro – Diane MacMillan, Queensland
2nd Prize - $5,000 Value President's Choice Gift Cards in partnership with Atlantic Superstore, Truro – Trueman Russell, Upper Stewiacke
1st Prize – $44,002 Cash – Curtis Slaunwhite, Terence Bay
