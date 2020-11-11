Results for the 84th Brookfield Elks Sports Draw

Brookfield Athletics Association - 84th Brookfield Elks Sports Draw

5th Prize - $500 MacQuarries Gift Certificates – Ron Downing, Bible Hill

4th Prize – Generac Generator from G&D MacDonald – Howard Sleep, Port Hawkesbury

3rd Prize – Snowblower from Canadian Tire, Truro – Diane MacMillan, Queensland

2nd Prize - $5,000 Value President's Choice Gift Cards in partnership with Atlantic Superstore, Truro – Trueman Russell, Upper Stewiacke

1st Prize – $44,002 Cash – Curtis Slaunwhite, Terence Bay

All winners and more info posted at http://www.brookfieldelks.ca/