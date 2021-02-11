Retesting required for potential exposure to COVID-19 at two Central Zone locations

Nova Scotia Public Health is asking anyone who visited two Central Zone businesses that were flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure in January to self-isolate and get retested for the virus.

Officials are asking anyone who was at Atlantic Photo Supply Halifax on January 20th between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to self-isolate and take the online COVID-19 self-assessment, even if they are asymptomatic or have already been tested.

The same advice was offered for anyone at HomeSense Bayers Lake on January 23rd between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Public Health originally listed the date of the potential exposure at HomeSense as the evening of January 22nd, and is asking anyone present at that time, and who has already booked a COVID-19 test, to continue self-isolating while waiting for their results.