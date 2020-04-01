Retired Halifax Regional Police badge stolen: RCMP

Halifax District RCMP say a retired police officer badge is missing after a wallet was stolen from a vehicle last weekend.

The Mounties say an unlocked vehicle parked on Dyke Rd. in Grand Desert was broken into between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on March 29.

The wallet included a retired Halifax Regional Police (HRP) officer badge.

The badge is gold in colour and looks similar to the current HRP badge, only it has the word RETIRED on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).