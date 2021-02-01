Retired Halifax university professor faces sex assault charge from 1988

Halifax police say they have charged a retired university professor in connection with an alleged sexual assault from 1988.

Police said Monday Wayne John Hankey, 76, faces one count of sexual assault in relation to an incident against a man that is alleged to have occurred in student housing on the University of King's College campus.

They say the incident was reported to them last September and Hankey is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Halifax at a later date.

University president William Lahey has sent a message to King's students and staff in which he confirms the school has learned Hankey, who retired in 2015, is facing the charge.



Lahey says King's will conduct an independent review to determine the facts and an appropriate response.



Meanwhile, Dalhousie University says Hankey has agreed to step back from the one course he was teaching there and says it won't comment further because the matter is before the courts.