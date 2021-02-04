Retired volunteers honoured with new licence plates
A new licence plate will honour retired volunteer firefighters and ground search and rescue members in Nova Scotia.
TIR says the free plates will be available to retired volunteer firefighters and ground search and rescue workers with at least 15 years of experience.
These groups will also be exempt from paying vehicle fees.
Government says around 2,500 volunteers will be eligible for the special plates when they are available beginning in February 2022.