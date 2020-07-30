Reusable masks available at libraries, most provincial museums

Nova Scotians who do not have ready access to non-medical masks can now get reusable cloth masks free at all public libraries and 23 provincial museums.

A release states masks are available in both adult and youth sizes and are adjustable.

Each person can request up to two masks for each member of their immediate family.

Locally, masks can be obtained from the Fundy Geological Museum in Parrsboro, Balmoral Grist Mill in Balmoral, Sutherland Steam Mill in Denmark, Museum of Industry in Stellarton and McCulloch house Museum in Pictou.

Non-medical masks will become mandatory in all indoor public places starting Friday.