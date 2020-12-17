Right-wing extremist activity on the rise in Atlantic Canada: UNB researchers

Researchers at the University of New Brunswick say they've found an alarming spike in right-wing extremism in Atlantic Canada, and the data indicates the activity is increasing.

UNB sociologist David Hofmann says right-wing extremist activity surged in Atlantic Canada in 2016, then climbed higher each consecutive year.

Researchers found 29 right-wing extremist groups active in the region, including the Northern Guard, which Hofmann describes as an American-style militia movement.

He says such groups often blend "Atlantic Canadian culture and Atlantic Canadian pride into their narrative."

Some have even launched campaigns to feed and house the homeless in an effort to seem community-minded.

Hofmann's research team studied far-right activity in the region between 2000 and 2019 as part of a project led by Barbara Perry, director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism at Ontario Tech University.