Rising COVID-19 cases leads restaurant and bar group to recommend Halifax closures

The association representing Nova Scotia's independent restaurants and bars is recommending its Halifax-area members close their dining areas for two weeks following a rise in COVID-19 cases.



Gordon Stewart, the executive director of the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia, said today the board of directors voted Monday to recommend the closures.



The group says the measures should be applied to Halifax, where the government has been regularly warning people of possible exposures to COVID-19. Nova Scotia reported 51 active infections on Monday.



Stewart says the recommendation applies to full-service, sit-down restaurants and bars, but says takeout services should stay open as should restaurants located in hotels.



He says younger people are visiting restaurants and spreading the virus and that the only way to control transmission is to shut them down.



Meanwhile, the province is announcing a special testing strategy aimed at patrons and employees of late-night bars and restaurants, even if they don't have symptoms of the illness