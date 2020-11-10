RiverBreeze CornMaze owner says employee lied about positive COVID-19 test

The owner of RiverBreeze CornMaze says an employee lied about being tested for COVID-19.

Jim Lorraine went public last week on Facebook, saying a parking lot attendant had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

At a news conference yesterday morning, Lorraine said the employee first sent an email on November 3rd stating they had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said while the risk of exposure was low, he felt it was the right thing to do to ensure his staff and the public were made aware of the situation.

However, Lorraine says his suspicions were raised after Public Health tried to reach the employee.

Public Health then told him the farm had never had any risk of exposure and its investigation was closed.

Lorraine confronted his employee, who eventually wrote in a text that, not only had they not tested positive for COVID-19, but they had never actually been tested at all.

Lorraine apologized to his customers for everything that transpired, saying he felt he was acting in the appropriate manner based on the information provided.

(With files from CTV Atlantic)