Road closures, whiteout conditions as storm passes through

The Cobequid Pass remains closed from Thomson Station in Cumberland County to the toll booths to Masstown due to blowing snow and extreme whiteout conditions.

Earlier this morning, southbound traffic on Highway 102 was closed between Milford and Stewiacke due to conditions, but that section of the highway has since reopened.

However, police are warning of poor driving conditions, and the province's 511 service says only one lane is open southbound.

Canada Post has suspended mail delivery in Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia due to the severe weather conditions.

In Newfoundland, St. John's has declared a state of emergency, ordering businesses closed and vehicles off the roads.

The heaviest snow expected in the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas, where strong winds and blowing snow may cause whiteout conditions until tomorrow.

Residents have been told to prepare for an expected 40 to 75 centimetres of snow.

The heaviest snow is anticipated during the day but winds are expected to pick up in the evening, with gusts as strong as 150 kilometres per hour near coastal areas.

(With files from The Canadian Press)