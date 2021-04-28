Routine blood collection paused in Central, Eastern Zones

Nova Scotia Health is asking people in Central and Eastern Zones to cancel exiting appointments for routine blood collection and to refrain from booking new ones in the coming weeks.

A release says the request comes on the back of the high volume of COVID-19 tests being processed by Nova Scotia Health laboratories.

Officials say people should not cancel appointments if they are needed for immediate diagnosis, management of chronic illness, or if they are undergoing chemotherapy.

Public Health says appointments can be cancelled through the link included in the appointment confirmation.