Safety a priority when lobster season starts Monday

As lobster season begins in southwestern Nova Scotia, fishing crews are reminded to make safety a priority.

Dumping Day is Monday November 25 in Lobster Fishing Areas 33 and 34, and the Department of Labour and Advanced Education says safety begins before heading out for the day.

"The fishing industry brings great value to our province as one of our largest exports, but it remains a dangerous profession," said Labi Kousoulis, Minister of Labour and Advanced Education. "I want to thank all fishing crews for their efforts. As safety is top priority, I ask them to take the necessary precautions to get home safe."

The province says it is important for crews to monitor the weather, assess their boats, examine their safety gear, prepare for emergencies and wear their personal floatation devices.