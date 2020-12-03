Sale of former Tandus/Crossley Carpet factory in Truro finalized

Asante Logistic Group has announced the acquisition of the former Crossley Carpet factory in Truro.

The Town of Truro says the sale of the property for $5 million, including a 367,311 square foot warehouse and distribution center, was announced in early November and is now complete.

Asante says it has seen record demand for its unique logistics business model to help manufacturers who normally would have to coordinate with multiple suppliers to deliver their goods to market.

President and C.E.O. Dr. Ernest Asante Korankye says in a media release that they operate as a warehousing and distribution center for most of their customers, providing one point of contact for all their logistics.

Tarkett North America announced in April 2019 that the plant, formerly Crossley Carpet Mills Limited and Tandus Centiva, would close on July 16th.

The decision to close the plant, which opened in 1964, eliminated around 240 jobs.