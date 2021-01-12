Salmon River man arrested for drug trafficking, firearms offences
A Salmon River man is facing drug trafficking charges after a search of a home in the community on Monday.
RCMP officers and members of the Truro Police Service searched the home on January 11th, and police say Schedule 1 drugs, firearms, ammunition, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized and the man was arrested without incident.
He is scheduled to appear in court in April to face charges that include possession for the purpose of trafficking.