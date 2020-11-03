School gyms to reopen to public in Nova Scotia

Public school gyms in Nova Scotia are gradually re-opening to community groups for physical activity and sports.

The province says only essential adults will be allowed in schools during community use and access will be restricted to gyms and washrooms.

Government is giving $5.5 million from the Safe Return to Class Fund to hire staff to ensure access is contained to the appropriate area of the school.

Rental fees have been waived for this school year and a list of school gyms now open for bookings is available online through the school boards.