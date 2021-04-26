Schools in HRM, surrounding area move to at-home learning

All public schools in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and surrounding communities are moving to at-home learning.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development says schools will close Tuesday and at-home learning will commence on Thursday.

The move impacts all pre-primary to Grade 12 students in the Halifax Regioal Centre for Education, as well as Conseil scolaire acadian provincial (CSAP) schools and schools in the Enfield, Elmsdale and Mount Uniacke areas that belong to the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE).

Families will receive an update from schools today and more information on a return to school date on Friday May 7th.

Government says families who need additional supports to help during at-home learning will be provided with them, and should not hesitate to reach out to their child's teacher or principal.