Schools in Nova Scotia could remain closed until summer: top doctor

Nova Scotia's top doctor says parents should prepare for the possibility that schools across the province will remain closed until the end of the academic year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, says the province has placed a priority on keeping children in school, but an outbreak that prompted a provincewide lockdown late last month has shown no sign of letting up.

Strang told CTV News the province can expect infection numbers to remain high in the days to come, which is why virtual learning for schoolchildren will continue, along with a long list of strict public health rules.



Premier Iain Rankin has said he's grown frustrated with residents and visitors who aren't taking the pandemic seriously, despite the fact the number of active cases has jumped from 111 two weeks ago to 1,309 on Thursday.

On Friday, the province announced that people aged 45 and older could begin booking appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province.