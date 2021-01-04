Search continues for missing Yarmouth County man

The RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old Yarmouth County man.

Zachery Lefave of Hebron was last seen walking on Highway 334 in Plymouth at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

He's described as white, 5'9" and 175 pounds, with brown facial hair, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Lefave was last seen wearing a hat, plaid shirt, and shorts.

The RCMP issued a release on Sunday saying officers were searching the Tusket River and Chebogue River area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Yarmouth RCMP or Crime Stoppers.