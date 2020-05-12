Search for Dylan Ehler ends, missing persons investigation to continue

The Town of Truro says the search for missing 3-year-old Dylan Ehler has ended, but a missing persons investigation by Truro Police will continue.

A media release from the town says, in consultation with Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR), it's been determined that the search area on land and water has been exhausted.

The family provided with an overview of the efforts to find Dylan, meeting with incident commanders and investigators with police as well as search commanders with Colchester GSAR.

The missing persons investigation began when the child was first reported missing May 6th.

Anyone with information that will lead to the recovery of Dylan is asked to contact the Truro Police Service.

Release from the Town of Truro

At this time the Truro Police Service will not be conducting individual interviews regarding the missing persons investigation of Dylan Ehler. Chief of Police, Dave MacNeil, has addressed some commonly asked questions below. Please feel free to use these responses as quotes from Chief MacNeil.

Question: Is the Ground Search and Rescue related search for Dylan still ongoing or has that six day search now ended?

Response: Regrettably, the extensive search efforts over the last 6 days have not located Dylan. In consultation with Ground Search and Rescue, the decision has been made to conclude the active search component of this case. As new leads or information is brought forward, the search can very quickly be re-activated.

Question: Is this still an ongoing “search and recovery” investigation or is there reason to believe Dylan is missing because or any criminal involvement?

Response: The Truro Police Service missing person investigation into Dylan Elher is continuing. The decision to suspend actively searching for Dylan does not impact the ongoing missing person investigation. The missing person investigation was started when Dylan was reported missing on May 6. We cannot comment further as this is an open investigation.

Question: Are police aware of the Facebook group “Voices For Dylan” and the ongoing discussion in that group?

Response: The Truro Police Service is aware of many social media groups and discussions that are happening in the public regarding this case.

The Truro Police Service would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search operations for Dylan Ehler. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ehler family during this difficult time.