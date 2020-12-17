Search for fishermen turned over to RCMP as missing persons investigation

The RCMP has assumed the lead role in the search for the missing fishermen from the Chief Williams Saulis scallop dragger, which sank early Tuesday.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax suspended its air-and-sea search at 5 p.m. yesterday and the operation is now a missing persons case.

One of the missing men was recovered late Tuesday night.

The company where the fishermen worked, Yarmouth Sea Products, confirmed the names of the six fishers: Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Michael Drake and Geno Francis, and captain Charles Roberts.

The Transportation Safety Board announced last night that it will deploy a team of investigators to Hillsburn to investigate the sinking of the fishing vessel.

The RCMP say that the ground search zone now spans a 55 km stretch of shoreline from Delaps Cove to Margarestville in Annapolis County, with efforts focused during daylight hours "due to the hazardous and dangerous conditions that occur at the shoreline in the overnight hours."

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the shoreline while the search continues.