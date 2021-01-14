Search for man in southwestern N.S. turned over to RCMP as missing persons case

The search for a missing 69-year-old man in southwestern Nova Scotia has been turned over to the RCMP as a missing persons case.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) said on Twitter just after 5 p.m. yesterday that the decision was based on the results of the search over the previous 26-plus hours.

On Tuesday, JRCC said that the body of one person had been found along the shoreline of Morris Island.

The RCMP had called for help in the search for another person who was missing in the water near the island, which they identified as Kenneth Surette.

In a statement yesterday, the Mounties said it's believed the pair were travelling in a canoe.

JRCC informed police around 9 a.m. yesterday that they had located a canoe in the water between Surette's Island and Morris Island.