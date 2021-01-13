Search for missing canoeist off Morris Island continues Wednesday

The search for 69-year-old Kenneth Peter Surette is continuing Wednesday.

Surette was seen in a canoe late Sunday morning, and police say they were told a canoe had been located on the water between Surette's Island and Morris Island Wednesday morning.

A ground search is underway in an area that includes parts of both islands and the mainland shoreline.

The RCMP received a report of a deceased person on the shoreline of Morris Island shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax tweeted Tuesday night that the deceased person and the missing man are connected.

Police believe Surette and the deceased were traveling together.

The RCMP say their investigation is continuing, though criminality is not suspected.