Search for missing fisherman continuing on Friday by air: RCMP

The RCMP say the search is continuing today for the five missing fisherman from the Chief Williams Saulis.

Police are partnering with the Department of Lands and Forestry to continue the search efforts from the air by helicopter.

The RCMP say that the ground search for the missing fishermen has been delayed due to safety because of weather conditions following last night's storm.

Conditions will be re-assessed tomorrow.

Police say they will be providing daily updates and information as the investigation progresses.