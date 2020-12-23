Search for missing fishermen set to resume Wednesday

The aerial search for five missing scallop fishers from the Chief William Saulis fishing vessel will resume on Wednesday.

The scallop dragger is believed to have capsized on December 15th with a six-member crew on board.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is partnering with the Department of Lands and Forestry and intends to search an area that includes the coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville by helicopter.

Police say the Underwater Recovery Team is unable to search on December 23rd due to unfavourable conditions.

The body of one crewmember was recovered last week.