Search suspended for missing fisher off coast of Nova Scotia

Officials have suspended the search for a missing fisher who had been aboard a boat that capsized and sank off the west coast of Cape Breton, hours after a First Nation reported that two of the vessel's crew members had died.

A tweet Sunday evening from the Halifax Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says the decision to suspend the operation was made "based on the results of the search over the last 25 hours.'"

Rescuers first received a distress call from the FV Tyhawk off of Cheticamp, N.S., at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday and learned the vessel was sinking, but lost the signal once the boat capsized, the rescue centre has said.

A local vessel rescued four of the crew members from the water, but the fifth remains missing.

The Elsipogtog First Nation says in a Facebook post that two crewmembers aboard the vessel died after it capsized Saturday, adding the community is grieving.

Elsipogtog's chief and council did not say whether it counts the missing fisher among the dead, nor did it name the victims.