Searchers locate body of one crew member from missing scallop dragger

Searchers have found the body of one crew member of a scallop dragger which went missing off the coast of southwestern Nova Scotia early yesterday in two-metre seas and powerful winds.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax said on Twitter just after 11 p.m. that the next of kin of the individual have been notified and the search continues for the remaining crew.

Lieutenant-Commander Brian Owens says an emergency signal was received at 5:50 a.m. from the boat off Delaps Cove, N.S., about 40 kilometres northeast of Digby.

JRCC has identified the vessel as the "Chief William Saulis."

The rescue centre says debris was spotted on the heaving seas during the morning and two life-rafts were found on shore with nobody in them.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft were dispatched from 14 Wing Greenwood, and JRCC tweeted last night that a CP-140 Aurora Maritime Patrol Aircraft has joined the search.

Three coast guard vessels along with ground search and rescue teams have been searching along the coastal area for any sign of the crew.